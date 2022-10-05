Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Front Kick KO That Mirrors Chandler

MMA fighter Gusein Khalikhov reminded fans of Michael Chandler‘s front kick knockout with a similar finish of his own at Open FC 24.

Khalikhov faced Belek Aliev in a bantamweight matchup at Open FC 24 on Saturday in Barnaul, RU. The two fighters opened up the main card of the event that featured two OFC titles on the line.

While fans eagerly waited for the title fights to happen, Khalikhov dropped jaws with one of the most brutal knockouts in OFC history.

MMA Fighter Gusein Khalikhov Front Kicks Opponent For Finish

Watch Khalikhov earn the victory below.

Nasty front kick finish by Gusein Khalikhov earlier #OpenFC24 pic.twitter.com/2sN8DbBRxt — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 1, 2022

Khalikhov’s finish is similar to Chandler’s, who knocked out Tony Ferguson in a ‘Knockout of the Year’ contender at UFC 274 earlier this year. Chandler will face Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in November.

As for Khalikhov, he has won back-to-back fights following a loss via head kick to Asylbek Rustambek Uulu at OFC 11 last November. He’s bounced back in a big way since making the move from flyweight to bantamweight.

OFC 24 included a middleweight title main event between Ruslan Shamilov and Nikita Sharshavin, along with an interim featherweight title fight between Adilet Nurmatov and Amin Gasimov.

