Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Stunning KO With Running Flying Knee

MMA fighter Manolo Zecchini launched himself knee-first into Abou Tounkara’s face to get the win at Venator 12.

Featherweights Zecchini and Tounkara faced off on the main card of the event on Saturday in Montecatini Terme, Italy. The pressure to get the win was surely on Tounkara, who was making his Venator FC debut and looking to avoid going on a three-fight losing streak.

But the Frenchman was up against it in the second round, when Zecchini clipped him behind the ear. Brought to his knees, a dazed Tounkara attempted to get back up, but just as he did, Zecchini’s knee landed flush into his face at tremendous velocity, knocking him to the canvas stiff as a board.

Watch Zecchini get the finish below.

Manolo Zecchini knocks Abou Tounkara out cold with a flying knee in the co-main event of Venator 12 pic.twitter.com/5vMmuOWCJ2 — Will (@ChillemDafoe) October 8, 2022

Zecchini has now finished his last two opponents, having most recently defeated Souk Khampasath via TKO at Venator FC 11 in May. The 25-year-old is 11-3 in his professional career and boasts nine finishes on resumé, including seven first-round TKO’s.

Things aren’t looking nearly as rosy for Tounkara, who’s without a win since May last year. The 33-year-old most recently lost to Ciaran Clarke at Bellator 275, having been forced to retire due to a dislocated shoulder.

Venator FC 12, which featured some of Italy’s and Europe’s best up-and-coming fighters, delivered a number of highlight-reel finishes, including a savage flying knee KO by lightweight Michael Pagani

