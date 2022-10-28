Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Vicious 28-Second TKO On Debut

MMA fighter Tony Toro put bantamweights worldwide on notice after earning a devastating TKO of Jose Lemus at Fury Challenger Series 1.

Toro and Lemus met on the main card of the event on Sunday in Houston, Texas. Lemus, who had fought just once as a pro, was remarkably on a six-fight losing streak that extended back into his amateur days.

And his career prospects didn’t get any better in this one. Just 28 seconds into the fight, Toro launched his fist at Lemus’ face with some serious venom. Dropping to the canvas, Lemus covered up to no avail as Toro pounded him from above, forcing the ref to step in.

MMA Fighter Tony Toro Lands Huge Right On Jose Lemus

Watch Toro get the finish below.

Tony Toro knocks out Jose Lemus in 28 seconds in his professional debut!#FuryFCCS pic.twitter.com/DRuUJYT4MS — Fury FC (@FuryFightingTX) October 23, 2022

The debut win was the first time Toro has finished an opponent. The Texan went 4-1 as an amateur, having most recently defeated Gilberto Melara via unanimous decision at Fury Amateur Series 37 in April.

For Lemus, the loss should signal the need for some serious career reappraisal. It’s the second time in two professional fights that he’s been knocked out in the first round. And it wasn’t much better in his amateur days, where he racked up six losses in seven fights, having been finished on all six occasions.

In the Fury Challenger Series 1 main event, Kody Steele got it done via submission against Brakendan Freeman.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!