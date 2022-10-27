Watch: MMA Fighter Flatlines Opponent In Wild Exchange

MMA fighter Nemat Abdrashitov let his fists fly to earn a brutal KO of Marcos Vinícius Costa at Brave CF 63.

Featherweights Abdrashitov and Costa met on the main card of the event on Wednesday in Isa Town, Bahrain. Both fighters were looking to extend their impressive win streaks, with each having finished their previous five opponents.

And it was Abdrashitov who would extend his streak to six. Deep into the second round, the 31-year-old wobbled Costa with a stinging uppercut. The Brazilian seemed to regain his faculties momentarily, but as he did, Abdrashitov’s fists came hurtling towards him with serious venom, sending him collapsing to the canvas.

Watch Abdrashitov get the finish below.

Nemat Abdrashitov KO's Marcos Vinícius Costa in R1#BraveCF63 pic.twitter.com/7ijkKzdtHJ — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) October 19, 2022

Abdrashitov’s record now stands at 18-8, and in his last six fights, has seemingly revitalized his once fledgling career. In his first six professional fights, the Kyrgyzstani only had his hand raised twice.

Costa, now 10-6, has similarly come upon better fortune as his career has progressed. Prior to this loss, the 23-year-old was on a seven-fight win streak. That came after losing five of his first eight professional bouts.

In the Brave CF 63 main event, Marcin Bandel defeated Ismail Naurdiev via first-round armbar to clinch the vacant catchweight title.

