Watch: MMA Fighter Folds Opponent With Perfect Spinning Back Kick

MMA fighter Muin Gafurov executed an exquisitely-timed spinning back kick to KO Diego Silva at LFA 144.

Gafurov, a Contender Series veteran, faced Silva in the main event of LFA 144 on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. And on the line was the vacant LFA bantamweight title.

The stunning finish didn’t come easily for Gafurov, however. While the Tajikistani got the better of Silva in the opening round, in the second, he was forced to defend a solid submission attempt. Then early in the third, Gafurov let fly with a spinning back kick straight to Silva’s liver, causing the Brazilian to thud to the canvas writhing in pain.

MMA Fighter Muin Gafurov Lands Stunning Spinning Back Kick KO

Watch Gafurov get the finish below.

Muin Gafurov wins the vacant LFA bantamweight title with a perfect spinning heel kick that absolutely crumbles Diego Silva. He now has 17 finishes in 18 wins. pic.twitter.com/MEfcWTsiaV — Will (@ChillemDafoe) October 15, 2022

Gafurov now has back-to-back wins since appearing on the Contender Series in September last year, where he lost to Chad Anheliger via split decision—a result that saw Anheliger secure a UFC contract. But at just 26 years old and with an 18-4 record, we may very well see Gafurov challenge for a place in a top promotion in the years to come.

For Silva, the loss takes him to 15-8 in his professional career. The 29-year-old Brazilian is 1-2 in the LFA since making his promotional debut in May.

The LFA 144 main card produced a number of stunning finishes, including Renato Valente’s KO of Jared Revel.

