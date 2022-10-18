Watch: MMA Fighter Goes Nuts With Barrage Of Illegal Knees

MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov threw a series of illegal knees against Troy Gibson and nearly got away with it.

Kolesnikov and Gibson battled at Cage Conflict 8 on Saturday in a welterweight main card bout. Gibson was making his professional MMA debut.

In the first round, Gibson gained side control on the ground before Kolesnikov threw illegal knees to his head from the bottom position. The referee took a long time to notice the illegal strikes before eventually stopping the action and awarding Gibson the win.

MMA Fighter Troy Gibson Wins Fight Via DQ After Getting Hit By Countless Illegal Knees

Watch below as Gibson gets hit by a series of illegal strikes before the referee finally steps in.

Troy Gibson was on the receiving end of at least 13 blatantly illegal knees to the head last night at #CageConflict8.



Shocking behaviour from his opponent, and an obviously late reaction from the ref.



A horrific way for Gibson to start his pro career. He deserved better. pic.twitter.com/ahP7jzTpvA — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) October 16, 2022

Gibson enjoyed a long amateur career entering his professional debut, winning 9 out of 11 bouts. He fought in stints in Cage Conflict and Cage Legacy as an amateur fighter before turning pro.

Kolesnikov has lost each of his first three professional bouts following the infractions at Cage Conflict 8. He also fought in his only pro kickboxing bout in 2015, losing via knockout.

It’s uncertain if an additional penalty will be given to Kolesnikov following the event. As for Gibson, his professional debut will be remembered for the egregious moment rather than his performance.

Cage Conflict 8 featured a flyweight title main event, with Gerard Burns defeating Noureddin Hezrat via first-round submission.