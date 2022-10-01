Watch: MMA Fighter Has Long, Delayed Reaction To Liver Kick KO

MMA fighter Andrey Pulyaev finished Aleksander Kurshinsky with a nasty liver kick that took almost five seconds to fully react to.

Pulyaev and Kurshinsky faced off at Shlemenko FC 5 on Friday in Omsk, RU. The two middleweights had a highly competitive first round of their fight, with both fighters dealing high amounts of damage.

Pulyaev ended the fight as the second round began with a liver kick that Kurshinsky felt the impact of in an extremely delayed fashion.

Watch Pulyaev get the finish below.

Another liver kick KO this time by Andrey Pulyaev right at the start of R2. Delayed reaction #SFC5 pic.twitter.com/fxfxitRT5V — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 30, 2022

Pulyaev earned back-to-back wins to begin his professional career entering SFC 5. He defeated Stanislav Shaboltas and Evgeny Chernyshko in separate SFC bouts earlier this year.

Pulyaev took his time making it to the professional level after eight amateur fights. Despite losing his last three amateur outings, he’s made the move to the pros with relative ease.

Kurshinsky returned following his first professional win over Nikita Karolenko at Fight Club Champion in May. He lost his first two fights in stints with NGL and WCC.

SFC 5 featured a middleweight main event between Alexander Shlemenko and Cleber Sousa.

