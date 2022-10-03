Watch: MMA Fighter KOs Opponent In 5 Seconds With First Strike

MMA fighter Łukasz Klos earned his first-ever win in the cage with one of the fastest head-kick knockouts you’ll ever see.

Klos and Paweł Podkański faced off at Carpathian Warriors 10 in an amateur 141lb catchweight fight in Poland on Saturday. The bout was the final amateur fight on the card before the main event and co-main event professional matchups.

Klos took just five seconds to land a nasty head kick that sent Podkański unconscious on the mat for his first career victory.

Watch Klos get the finish below.

INSANE 5 second head kick KO by Łukasz Klos at Carpathian Warriors. First strike of the fight. Wow pic.twitter.com/fFgPIK1MtP — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 1, 2022

Klos bounced back after losing his amateur debut against Dmytro Topal at SSW Fight Night back in May. The bantamweight prospect is already off to a great start in his career after one of the fastest finishes in the sport’s history.

Podkański entered Carpathian Warriors 10 with a significant experience advantage over Klose. He accumulated a 5-2 amateur record entering the event.

In the Carpathian Warriors 10 main event, Wincenty Krawczyk faced Sergiusz Zając in a light heavyweight matchup. The co-main event featured a jumping switch kick knockout from featherweight Patryk Ożóg,

