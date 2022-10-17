Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent In Just 16 Seconds

MMA Fighter Mikhail Gazaev flatlined Yuri Kiselov in no time at AMC Fight Night 115.

Heavyweights Gazaev and Kiselov met on the main card of the event on Friday in Sochi, Russia. Gazaev was making his return to the cage after six years on the sidelines, in what was just his fourth professional fight.

The big Russian proved there’s no such thing as ring rust as he casually slipped Kiselov’s strikes, before landing a huge overhand right that put the 46-year-old out cold.

MMA Fighter Mikhail Gazaev Lands Devastating KO

Watch Gazaev get the finish below.

Mikhail Gazaev KO's Yuri Kiselov in 16 seconds #AMCFightNights115 pic.twitter.com/qDgk76tuNZ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 14, 2022

Gazaev is now on a four-fight win streak, albeit one forged over the course of almost a decade. After going 2-1 in his amateur career, the Russian made his professional debut way back in 2013. His last victory, back in 2016, came via TKO against Idris Aliev.

Kyselov, who made his professional MMA debut in 2003, has now lost his last two. The Ukrainian’s last defeat came by way of TKO against Magomed Malikov at an AMC Fight Night event in March last year.

The AMC Fight Night 115 main event was a heavyweight affair, with Grigoriy Ponomarev defeating Yusup Shuaev via first-round rear-naked choke.

