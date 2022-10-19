Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent With Blistering Combo

MMA fighter Renato Valente executed a lethal one-two combo to KO Jared Revel at LFA 144.

Middleweights Valente and Revel met on the main card of the event on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Both fighters were looking to get back in the win column after losing their previous bout.

And it took Valente just over a minute to do just that. As the duo stood near the center of the cage, waiting for the other to move first, Valente took the initiative. Bursting forward, the Brazilian threw out a tentative left, before launching a savage right cross that sent Revel thudding to the canvas.

MMA Fighter Renato Valente Unleashes Devastating Combo

Watch Valente get the finish below.

The win was Valente’s first by knockout and takes him to 9-5 in his professional career. The 30-year-old’s previous fight saw him lose to now UFC fighter Josh Fremd in the main event of LFA 116 in October last year.

Revel is now in the roughest patch of form of his career, having suffered back-to-back losses. Prior to his previous bout, which saw him lose to Josh Silveira at LFA 119, the Canadian was on a six-fight win streak.

In the LFA 144 main event, Muin Gafurov got his hand raised thanks to a spinning back kick KO of Diego Silva.

