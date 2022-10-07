Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Breathtakingly Fast Spinning Hook Kick

MMA fighter Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev sent Elismar Lima careening across the canvas with one of the fastest spinning hook kicks you’ll ever see.

Dudaev and Lima met on the main card of Absolute Championship Akhmat 146 on Tuesday in Grozny, Russia. The featherweight clash was the highlight of the main card, which featured some of the best up-and-coming fighters from the world-famous MMA hotbeds of Chechnya and Dagestan.

At the start of the first round, Dudaev uncorked an exquisitely timed spinning hook kick from nowhere that caught Lima right behind the ear. The Brazilian hurtled backwards onto the canvas, before Dudaev finished off the job with a few nasty ground strikes, ending the encounter after just 28 seconds.

Watch Dudaev get the finish below.

Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev does it again. Takes out Elismar Lima with a spinning hook kick in just 28 seconds #ACA146 pic.twitter.com/pIPN1csUxF — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 4, 2022

The first-round knockout was Dudaev’s third in succession. In his previous bout in July, the 30-7 Chechen took just 44 seconds to KO John Teixeira via spinning backfist.

Lima, on the other hand, has now lost his last three. Since making his ACA debut in April last year, the 34-year-old Brazilian has tasted victory just once in six outings.

In the card’s main event, Salamu Abdurahmanov defeated Rene Pessoa via unanimous decision in their middleweight matchup.

