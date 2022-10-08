Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Knee To Head For Vicious Knockout

MMA fighter José Delano threw a head kick that resulted in a knockout with his knee at LFA 143 against Jair Jesuino.

Delano and Jesuino squared off in a featherweight main card bout at LFA 143 in Recife, BR. The two featherweights looked to move one step closer to a potential title shot with a victory.

It didn’t take long for Delano to pressure Jesuino against the cage with his kickboxing. Just three minutes into the fight, Delano caught Jesuino with a knee-to-head knockout off of a kick that finished the fight in a brutal fashion.

MMA Fighter José Delano Sleeps Jair Jesuino In Knee Knockout

Watch Delano flatten Jesuino below for the victory.

The 26-year-old Delano is arguably one of the top featherweight prospects in the world following 11 straight wins. He most recently defeated Michael Stack and Jonas Bilharinho in a pair of LFA main event showcases.

Jesuino had also been on a roll with 10 straight wins entering LFA 143. He was making his LFA debut following stints in Gladiator CF and SC In Combat.

The LFA 143 headliner featured a vacant light heavyweight title fight between Bruno Lopes and Willyanedson Paiva. Lopes knocked out Paiva in the second round to earn the vacant belt.

