Watch: MMA Fighter Michael Pagani Lands Savage Flying Knee KO

MMA fighter Michael Pagani executed a stunningly brutal flying knee to put Dylan Hantig out cold at Venator FC 12.

The lightweight clash between the two Italian fighters featured on the undercard of the event held in Montecatini Terme, Italy on Saturday. Both Pagani and Hantig were battling to keep their undefeated records in tact.

Fighting in front of a hometown crowd, Pagani caused problems for Hantig early after dropping his compatriot. Then moments later, “The Sniper” lived up to his nickname by launching a perfectly timed flying knee that sent Hantig’s head catapulting backwards and his body slumping to the canvas.

MMA Fighter Michael Pagani Pulverizes Dylan Hantig’s Chin With Flying Knee

Watch Pagani get the finish below.

The undefeated muay thai specialist Michael Pagani adds to the highlight-reel! 🤯



[ #VenatorFC12 | LIVE NOW | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/gqh1LvF92c — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 8, 2022

The win moves Pagani to 5-0 in his professional career, with all but one of his victories coming via T/KO. At Venator FC 11 in May, the 23-year-old earned a sensational spinning kick KO of Joshua Onwordi.

For Hantig, the loss was his first since going pro in 2019. The 3-1 fighter was making his Venator debut after earning victory over Antonio Convertino at Milano In The Cage 8 in May.

In the card’s main event, Italian Stefano Paterno defeated German Kevin Hangs via first round TKO to capture the Venator welterweight strap.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!