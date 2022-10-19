Watch: MMA Fighter Lands The Most Nonchalant KO You’ll Ever See

MMA fighter Grzegorz Steć didn’t even bat an eyelid when he knocked out Piotr Galin at Fight Empire MMA 2.

Welterweights Steć and Galin met on the main card of the event on Friday in Pruskow, Poland. Steć, an undefeated kickboxer, was making his MMA debut.

But he didn’t look like a debutant given the blasé manner in which he touched gloves with Galin, then seconds later, effortlessly dispensed a thunderous head kick.

Looking down at Galin, lying stiff as a board, Steć didn’t seem at all impressed with his handiwork and simply strolled off like he does this sort of thing all the time.

MMA Fighter Grzegorz Steć Lands Walk-Off KO

Watch Steć get the finish below.

8 second head kick KO by Grzegorz Steć at Fight Empire MMA 2 in Poland. That walk off. #FightEmpire2 pic.twitter.com/0TukAY6U5M — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 14, 2022

While he seems a seasoned pro, Steć prior to this bout had surprisingly only fought six times as a kickboxer in the last six years, with his last fight back in 2019. In that matchup, the undefeated Pole opened up a cut on his opponent so bad that he was forced to retire after just 14 seconds.

Galin, meanwhile, boasts a far less flattering record. He’s been knocked out in all three of his professional MMA bouts. And as an amateur he went 4-4, losing his last four bouts. Perhaps, in hindsight, embarking on a professional career while riding a four-fight losing streak was an uninspired career move for Galin.

The Fight Empire MMA 2 main event also delivered a stunning finish, with Jacek Gać landing a huge KO of Tomasz Broton.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!