Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Thunderous KO On Debut

MMA fighter Jacek Gać kicked off his MMA career with a bang by knocking out Tomasz Broton at Fight Empire MMA 2.

Despite both making their MMA debuts, welterweights Gać and Broton met in the main event of the card on Friday in Pruskow, Poland. Clearly, the savvy matchmakers saw the potential of this matchup when no one else did.

And it certainly delivered. Gać started strong by landing a heavy calf kick, before stalking Broton around the cage. Then, after throwing a tentative overhand right, he launched another propelled by some serious velocity which found a home right on Broton’s chin.

MMA Fighter Jacek Gać Unleashes Jaw-Shattering Right Hand

Watch Gać get the finish below.

Jacek Gać KO's Tomasz Broton in the Fight Empire MMA 2 main event. 30 seconds. Brutal right hook #FightEmpire2 pic.twitter.com/bOtVMibBlg — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 14, 2022

Gać’s only previous professional fight was a kickboxing bout in June last year, which saw him earn a TKO victory over Marek Milewski. The Pole fought twice as an MMA amateur back in 2018, claiming victory via KO on debut and losing once via rear-naked choke.

Broton also entered the MMA world via kickboxing. The 23-year-old defeated Dominik Parol via unanimous decision at Silesian MMA 3 in June last year.

The Fight Empire MMA 2 co-main event featured another all-Polish battle, with Marcin Grzeskowiak defeating Karol Wesling via triangle choke.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!