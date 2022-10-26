Watch: MMA Fighter Loses Undefeated Record In Just 24 Seconds

MMA fighter Amir Fazli needed just 24 seconds to add the first blemish to Mohamad Osseili’s perfect record.

Middleweight’s Fazli and Osseili met on the main card of UAE Warriors 34 on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event featured some of most promising up-and-coming talent from across the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

And within that camp is surely Fazli, who didn’t seem fazed by the much taller Osseili, who at 6’5″, towered over him by five inches. After launching a tentative spinning backfist, Fazli threw all caution to the wind and lunged forward with a winging two-punch combo that sent Osseili tumbling to the canvas.

MMA Fighter Amir Fazli Earns KO With Devastating Combo

Watch Fazli get the finish below.

Amir “The Prince” Fazli knocks out the previously undefeated Mohamad “The Future” Osseili in 24 seconds at UAE Warriors 34 pic.twitter.com/o01H1dusmk — Will (@ChillemDafoe) October 20, 2022

The win moves Fazli to 4-1 in his professional career, having previously finished Murtuz Suleymanov via first-round rear-naked choke at UFL 3. The Iranian’s only loss came via first-round armbar against Vladislav Shabalin back in 2019.

Osseili, who’s fought in UAE Warriors five times since making his debut early last year, is now 5-1 in his career. The Lebanese previously defeated Yousri Belgaroui via unanimous decision at UAE Warriors 31.

In the UAE Warriors 34 main event, Armenia’s Martun Mezhlumyan outpointed Spaniard Acoidan Duque to get the win in their lightweight bout.

