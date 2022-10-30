Watch: MMA Fighter Melts Opponent With Huge Right

MMA fighter Marcos Matos sent Gustavo Mota slumping to the canvas to grab a KO win at Thunder Fight 38.

Heavyweights Matos and Mota met on the main card of the event on Thursday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Matos was making his return to MMA after almost three years on the sidelines, while Mota was looking to make it four wins in a row.

But it wasn’t to be for Mota. Early in round one, the 33-year-old was backed up against the cage by Matos, who then catapulted his right fist at Mota’s jaw, sending him

Watch Matos get the finish below.

Brutal right hand by Marcos Wreck-It Ralph sleeps Gustavo Mota in the first. Damnn Ralph#ThunderFight38 pic.twitter.com/uxMDHLfvkv — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 27, 2022

Matos is now 5-2 in his professional career. In his previous fight, the 36-year-old lost via first-round TKO to Rodolfo Bellato at Future FC 10 in 2019.

The loss moves Mota to 3-2. The Brazilian had previously defeated Arthur Fonseca via doctor stoppage at SFT 36 in July.

In the Thunder Fight 38 main event, flyweight Marciano Ferreira got it done via unanimous decision against Adriano Ramos.

