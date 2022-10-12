Watch: MMA Fighter Melts Opponent With Incredible Right

MMA fighter Cedrid Severac turned his fist into a ballistic missile and fired it straight into David Karp’s jaw to get the win at MMA GP: Évolution.

Welterweights Severac and Karp met on the main card of the event on Saturday in Paris, France. Both men were desperate to stem recent slumps in form, especially Severac, who had achieved just two wins in his last sixteen boxing and MMA fights.

MMA Fighter Cedrid Severac Lands Sensational One-Punch KO

Watch Severac get the finish below.

Cedrid Severac KO's David Karp with a right hand missile to the jaw in the 2nd round #MMAGP pic.twitter.com/Gg2gWYZxbt — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 8, 2022

The win is Severac’s first in MMA since 2018, when thanks to only achieving two wins in ten fights, the Frenchman made a foray into the world of boxing. Unfortunately for Severac, he lost all six of his boxing bouts before returning to MMA earlier this year. His combat sports record now stands at 8-17-1.

Karp’s MMA record is similarly wanting for victories. The 30-year-old’s professional record now stands at 6-7, having been finished five times in his career.

In the MMA GP: Évolution heavyweight main event, Jerome Le Banner impressively overcame a knee injury to unexpectedly finish Adnan Alic just moments later.

