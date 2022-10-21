Watch: MMA Fighter Obliterates Opponent With Brutal Flurry To Win Title

It took MMA fighter Jeremy Henry just 25 seconds to run through Zeke Breuninger and claim the featherweight title at WXC 88.

Featherweights Henry and Breuninger met on the main card of the event on Saturday in Flint, Michigan. Henry went into the bout on a five-fight win streak, having finished his last three opponents.

And “Bad Combination” decided that he didn’t want to leave this one up to the judges either. Early in round one, Henry charged forward while unloading with an explosive flurry of strikes that simply overwhelmed Breuninger and saw him slump lifeless to the canvas.

MMA Fighter Jeremy Henry Swarms Breuninger To Earn Brutal KO

Watch Henry get the finish below.

The win moves Henry to 8-1 in his professional career. Amazingly, he’s already fought seven times this year, having only lost once in January—a bout that saw him return from over two and a half years on the sidelines.

The loss was the second of Breuninger’s career and takes him to 3-2. The 25-year-old Michigan native has three finishes to his name, including a TKO win over Dennis Sherbrook in his last fight in June.

WXC 88 treated fans to an abundance of entertaining finishes, with all fights but one ending via knockout or submission.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!