Watch: MMA Fighter Pulls Off Phenomenally Quick Submission

MMA fighter Jasmine Favero had Awa Sow tapping in no time at Cage Warriors 144.

Favero and Sow met on the main card of the event on Friday in Rome, Italy. The women’s bantamweight clash was just Favero’s second professional fight, and the third for Sow.

Sow looked to assert her dominance early after clinching Favero against the fence. But in an explosive burst of energy, the Italian tripped Sow to the canvas and quickly locked in an Americana that forced an immediate tap.

Watch Favero get the finish below.

Shook the room with that finish!!#CW144 pic.twitter.com/TJA9MAicko — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 7, 2022

Favero now has two finishes in as many fights, having previously defeated Stephanie Evans via TKO at Cage Warriors 142 in August. The 22-year-old Italian fought six times as an amateur, with her only defeat coming by way of armbar.

The loss was Sow’s second in a row after losing to Senna van der Veerdonk in Soko Fighting Championship 2 in November last year. The 27-year-old made her professional MMA debut in May 2021, earning a split decision win over Miriam Santana.

In the Cage Warriors 144 main event, Italian Michele Martignoni earned a unanimous decision win over England’s Dominique Wooding to take home the bantamweight belt.

