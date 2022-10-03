Watch: MMA Fighter Submits Opponent In Last-Minute Title Fight

MMA fighter Yoo Soo Young took advantage of a one-day notice bump to a Naiza FC title fight in a triumphant fashion.

Naiza FC staff promoted Young to the Naiza FC 44 bantamweight title fight after Elaman Shertaev failed to make weight earlier in the week. Shertaev was to face Aydin Kodekov in the Naiza FC 44 co-headliner.

Young was set to battle Rauan Bekbolat on the main card before getting the last-second opponent switch.

Despite earning a title shot under unforeseen circumstances, Young smothered Kodekov to earn the Naiza FC bantamweight title.

Watch Young trap Kodekov in an arm-triangle submission below.

Yoo Soo Young dominates on top to finish Aydin Kodekov with a R4 arm triangle, new Naiza bantamweight champ https://t.co/8tibexlkoa pic.twitter.com/SkawF8hmpA — jamie (@wrestlejamia) September 23, 2022

Young entered the fight following a unanimous decision win over Jung Kyun Kim at Black Combat 2 in June. Naiza FC 44 was Young’s promotional debut, and one he’ll likely remember forever.

Kodekov earned back-to-back wins in Naiza FC over Zhakhongir Nazhmedinov and Firuz Mirsalimov before his loss at Naiza FC 44.

A Naiza FC lightweight title bout between Magomed Kabardiev and Farkhodjon Mashrapov headlined the event.

