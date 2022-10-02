Watch: MMA Fighter “The Hulk” Crumbles After Incredible Right

MMA fighter Evgeny Goncharov earned a statement win in his heavyweight matchup with Tony “The Hulk” Johnson Jr. at ACA 145 on Friday.

Goncharov and Johnson battled in the ACA 145 co-main event in Saint Petersburg, RU. The two heavyweights threw haymakers beginning in the opening seconds of the fight.

The action came to a screeching halt as Goncharov threw a massive right hook to Johnson’s chin as Round 1 came to a close, knocking Johnson down and following it up with some academic ground-and-pound.

Watch below as Goncharov gets the finish over Johnson.

Goncharov has now won three in a row since a loss to Mukhamad Vakhaev at ACA 104. He most recently defeated Daniel Omielańczuk via a third-round TKO finish at ACA 128.

Johnson has now lost back-to-back fights, including a first-round knockout to Salimgerey Rasulov at ACA 138. The former Bellator fighter has fought in ACA since his debut in Feb. 2019.

The ACA 145 main event featured a welterweight showdown between Vitaly Slipenko and Murad Abdulaev, with Slipenko earning a unanimous decision victory.

