Watch: MMA Fighter Unwittingly Lands Knee-To-Face KO After Just 9 Seconds

MMA fighter Kaan Kazgan’s head kick unintentionally turned into a brutal knee-to-face KO of Mohammad Naseri at Octagon 36.

Bantamweights Kazgan and Naseri met in the co-main event of the card on Friday in Izmit, Turkey. Remarkably, Kazgan was looking to earn his sixth first-round finish in a row.

And this one would be the quickest of them all. Sometimes, as was the case for Kazgan in this fight, things just fall into place. As the 28-year-old threw out what he intended as a head kick, Naseri just happened to choose the worst moment possible to go in for a takedown.

Suffice it to say, on the way down Naseri copped a good amount of Kazgan’s rising knee straight to the face.

Watch Kazgan get the finish below.

Patadon a los 8 segundos de Kaan Kazgan! #Octagon36 pic.twitter.com/3A89N7DyK5 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) October 21, 2022

The win sees Kazgan continue what has been an astounding career turnaround in recent years. After making his MMA debut in 2012, the Turk lost his first four bouts. That saw him take a four-year hiatus from the sport, and since returning, he’s finished all six of his opponents in the first round. If ever there was an advertisement for taking a break, this is it.

Reza’s career, meanwhile, is panning out almost in reverse fashion. The Iranian was unbeaten in his first four fights but has now lost three of his last four.

In the Octagon 36 main event, Kerim Daudov captured the Octagon middleweight belt after Abdukodir Abduvorisov’s corner threw in the towel.

