Watch: MMA Fighter Wins Title W/ Rare Buggy Choke Submission

MMA fighter Pavel Pahomenko secured a rare submission method against Pavel Masalski at BFC 69 on Saturday.

Pahomenko and Masalski matched up for the vacant Belarusian Fight Championship light heavyweight title at BFC 69 on Saturday. The fight featured an exponential experience difference in favor of Masalski in their main event title bout.

Despite the lack of experience, Pahomenko landed a big punch to Masalski’s chin early in the fight that forced a takedown attempt from Masalski. After pulling Masalski into his guard, Pahomenko ended the fight with an impressive buggy choke to become the promotion’s light heavyweight champion.

Watch Pahomenko sink in the nasty buggy choke submission below.

BUGGY CHOKE. Pavel Pahomenko submits Pavel Masalski in the BFC 69 main event. Locked that up immediately pic.twitter.com/QxO27zhAXI — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 1, 2022

Pahomenko won his first two professional fights against Pavel Rodionov and Mojtaba Akbari entering BFC 69. His win over Rodionov came via first-round submission in just 27 seconds.

Pahomenko’s buggy choke adds to a growing list of finishes with the technique in recent months. This includes Bellator welterweight Oliver Enkamp’s win at Bellator 281 back in May.

Masalski has now lost five in a row and was making his BFC debut following tenures in AMC Fight Nights and RCC: Intro.

