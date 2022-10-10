Watch: MMA Fighter Wins With Excruciating Neck Crank

MMA fighter Istvan Vereb gave Zarko Golubovic no choice but to tap after locking in a spine-bending neck crank at RFA 4.

Middleweights Vereb and Golubovic met on the undercard of the event on Saturday in Kosice, Slovakia. Vereb, a former professional wrestler who lost to Ben Askren at the 2008 Olympics, was making his MMA debut.

And his Olympic-caliber wrestling was on full display in this fight. After taking Golubovic to the matt, Vereb locked in a nasty neck crank that will surely see the Serb make a few visits to the chiropractor in the coming weeks.

Watch Istvan Vereb get the finish below.

Crucifix neck crank de Istvan Vereb en el evento RFA 4 en Eslovaquia. Fue el debut pro en MMA del luchador olimpico Vereb. Video original: https://t.co/g21jStIWuQ pic.twitter.com/waWWtA9v5Y — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) October 9, 2022

With his wrestling pedigree, Vereb will no doubt pose a problem from many as he attempts to forge a career in MMA. But at 35-years-old, the Hungarian is perhaps in a race against Father Time to make the most of his skills as a professional fighter.

For Golubovic, the loss was his second in a row after falling to Leon Krajacic via first-round TKO in September. The Serb’s professional record now stands at 2-2.

In the RFA 4 main event, 6’8″ Slovak kickboxer Tomas Mozny earned a TKO win on his MMA heavyweight debut against Pole Kamil Minda.

