Watch: MMA Fighter’s Brutal Body Shot Forces Opponent To Quit

A pulverizing body shot from MMA fighter Noelle Grandjean forced Lea Bivins to quit on the feet during her MMA debut.

Atomweights Grandjean and Bivins met on the undercard of One on Prime Video 3 on Friday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Grandjean was looking to extend her win streak to four fights.

While Grandjean stands at just 5 foot tall, she certainly packs a punch. Towards the end of round one, “Lil Monkey” launched all of her 105lb weight into a punch that landed smack bang into Bivins’ solar plexus.

Bivens then waved to end the contest, but Grandjean showed absolutely no mercy. The Thai landed a huge kick to Bivins’ solar plexus, before finishing off the 20-year-old with savage ground strikes.

Watch Grandjean get the finish below.

Noelle Grandjean knockout Lia Bivens 1st rd. pic.twitter.com/tHvg7GpVpl — Robert Carignan (@RobertCarignan3) October 22, 2022

Grandjean remains undefeated in four professional MMA fights and has now won her last two via first-round TKO. The 26-year-old, who made her MMA debut in October last year, had previously competed in a single Muay Thai bout which she lost via decision.

One on Prime 3 featured some of the best fighters from across Asia and the rest of the world. The main event was an all-Brazilian affair between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade, which ended in a no-contest due to an accidental groin strike.

