Watch: The UFC Pays Tribute To José Aldo

The UFC is sending José Aldo off with a compilation of his best career moments.

After years of UFC dominance, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo has announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo is said to be one of the greatest fighters to have ever fought in the UFC and certainly one of the best at 145 pounds. Now that Aldo has hung up his gloves, the UFC has put together a farewell video for him.

Aldo came to the UFC back in 2011 when the organization first added the featherweight division. He was already the WEC champion and would prove that he was the best in the world over the next few years. He defended the UFC title seven times before losing it to Conor McGregor at UFC 194.

Photo via Instagram @josealdojunioroficial

Some of Aldo’s best moments came against other great fighters such as Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes, Chan Sung Jung, and more. The UFC has put together a video to showcase all of these great finishes and more, from the WEC days until today.

UFC Honors Jose Aldo In A Video Montage Of His Best Career Highlights

Aldo has walked away with an amazing record of 31-8. Throughout his career, Aldo was a quiet fighter, not usually involved in trash-talking, but showing that he was one of the best when it came time to step inside the cage. He represented his home country of Brazil throughout his career and appeared to have the entire support of the nation behind him.

Following the end of his championship reign at featherweight, he has determined to add another strap to his mantle and dropped down to bantamweight. Although he did not get the title he was looking for, he was able to prove that he could compete with the very best at that weight as well.

What was your favorite José Aldo moment?