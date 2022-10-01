Watch: Xiong Retains ONE SW Title Against Lee In 5-Round Battle

Last night, Xiong Jing Nan defeated Angela Lee in their trilogy bout to retain her ONE Championship strawweight championship, and you can find the highlights of their battle below!

Coming into this fight, Xiong Jing Nan had won three consecutive fights and had turned in a total of six successful strawweight title defenses. One of those defenses came against Angela Lee in 2019. However, the blotch between those six defenses and her three-fight winning streak of half the number of the wins is due to losing to Lee in a rematch down at the atomweight division, where Lee still holds the crown.

In their first fight, Xiong Jing stopped Lee with body kicks and punches en route to a fifth-round TKO victory. The rematch also went into the fifth round, this time with Lee winning via rear-naked choke.

In last night’s trilogy fight, it went all the way to the distance with Xiong Jing getting her hand raised in the end for her seventh successful strawweight title defense.

You can find the highlights from their battle below followed by the quick results for ONE On Prime Video 2: Xiong Vs. Lee III!

Xiong Jing Nan Def. Angela Lee

The trilogy fight between Xiong and Lee lived up to its billing. #ONEonPrimeVideo2 pic.twitter.com/iSBsiWw1Ki — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 1, 2022

ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III Quick Results

MAIN CARD

Women’s Strawweight Title Bout: Xiong Jing Nan 9c) def. Angela Lee via unanimous decision

Grappling Title Bout: Mikey Musumeci def. Cleber Sousa via unanimous decision

Stamp Fairtex def. Jihin Radzuan via unanimous decision

Ilya Freymanov def. Martin Nguyen via TKO: R1, 3:33

Halil Amir def. Timofey Nastyukhin via knockout: R2, 0:58

PRELIMINARY CARD