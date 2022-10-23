White On Lack Of Info On TJ Dillashaw Injury: “That’s A Problem”

UFC President Dana White was caught off guard like fans and pundits when TJ Dillashaw revealed a pre-existing shoulder injury in his UFC 280 interview.

Dillashaw fought Aljamain Sterling for the chance to become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion at UFC 280 on Saturday. It wasn’t to be for him as he lost via second-round TKO.

Just seconds into the fight, Dillashaw appeared to wince in pain during a scramble. The commentary team pointed out that his shoulder had popped out in the middle of the fight and that his corner had successfully popped it back in at the end of Round 1.

Dillashaw continued to have issues with his shoulder in Round 2 as Sterling swarmed him with a ground-and-pound barrage. After the referee deemed him unable to defend himself, Sterling took home the finish in the second round.

In his post-fight Octagon interview, Dillashaw detailed the extent of his shoulder woes, claiming that he dislocated it around 20 times during training camp. Despite the injury woes, he still opted to compete at UFC 280 instead of withdrawing from the fight.

As speculation surrounding Dillashaw’s injury and what preceded UFC 280 swirled, White cleared the air on what the UFC knew of his status.

Dana White Says UFC Was Unaware Of TJ Dillashaw’s Shoulder Injury

During his UFC 280 post-fight press conference, White was asked about Dillashaw’s admitted shoulder injury.

“Yeah, I had no idea. That’s a problem,” White said of Dillashaw’s injury.

White was then pressed on how the athletic commission in Abu Dhabi wasn’t aware of Dillashaw’s shoulder issue.

“Well, how could the athletic commission know if he doesn’t tell us, you know what I mean? You gotta tell us. I mean, he looked good,” White continued on Dillashaw. “It’s not like he came in out of shape, he looked like he was injured or whatever, but yeah, that’s something that he should’ve told us.”

Sterling didn’t buy what Dillashaw was selling after the fight. He accused him of making an excuse for the loss rather than admitting that Sterling was the better fighter in their matchup.

It’s uncertain how much time Dillashaw will miss with the shoulder injury and if it’ll require surgery. He also suffered a knee injury in his last fight against Cory Sandhagen which was the main reason for his long hiatus leading up to UFC 280.

This isn’t the first time that White and the UFC have been involved with a fighter who competed with a pre-existing injury. After losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor said that White and the promotion knew of his ankle injury before shattering his leg in the bout.

The circumstances behind Dillashaw’s loss to Sterling will be talked about for months to come and it’s uncertain when he’ll return to the Octagon.

