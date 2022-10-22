White Reacts To Charles Oliveira’s Master Plan For Volkanovski

UFC President Dana White isn’t ruling out the possibility of Charles Oliveira’s plans for Alexander Volkanovski coming to fruition.

Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 headliner today for the vacant lightweight title. He was forced to vacate the belt after missing weight ahead of UFC 274 earlier this year.

After defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, Oliveira enters UFC 280 as the top lightweight contender and is looking to reclaim the title and put his weight-cutting controversy behind him.

As Oliveira prepares for Makhachev, he’s been looking forward to what’s next in his UFC tenure. During UFC 280 media day, he hinted at facing Volkanovski not just at lightweight, but also at featherweight.

Volkanovski has been in Abu Dhabi this week as the backup to Oliveira/Makhachev. He’s expected to get the next lightweight title shot against the winner.

White doesn’t seem completely against the possibility of Oliveira facing Volkanovski at two weight classes with a quick turnaround in between.

Dana White Is Open To Charles Oliveira’s Post-UFC 280 Plans

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, White gave his reaction to Oliveira’s grand plans for future fights with Volkanovski.

“Interesting,” White said of Oliveira’s comments. “I love guys that wanna do that type of stuff and want to fight all the time. It’s like Khamzat was built in Abu Dhabi here on Fight Island, he started screaming after ‘I wanna fight again next week’. You know I love that shit, so anything is possible.”

Oliveira last fought at featherweight against Anthony Pettis in Aug. 2016, losing via third-round submission. He suffered from a series of problems cutting down to 145lbs and forced the UFC to book him in catchweight bouts on numerous occasions.

Since moving to lightweight, Oliveira has looked like a world-beater. He’s won 11 fights in a row including recent finishes over the likes of Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Gaethje.

Volkanovski last defended his featherweight belt against Max Holloway at UFC 276 in their trilogy. He’s also defended the title against the likes of ‘The Korean Zombie’ and Brian Ortega in recent fights.

If Oliveira wins today and still intends to make his plans for Volkanovski come true, White seems on board to potentially make it happen.

Do you think Charles Oliveira’s vision will become a reality?