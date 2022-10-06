White Reacts To Steroid Allegations After Showing New Physique

UFC President Dana White has responded after being met with allegations of steroid usage after showing off his new physique.

On social media this past weekend, White posted a snippet from his interview with Kelley Nemiro. During it, he recalled meeting with Gary Brecka of 10X Health Systems. Based on a number of samples and health conclusions, the UFC chief was given just 10.4 years to live.

“They do these tests on you, and they know when you’re going to die… I became obsessed,” White said. “He said if you keep doing what you’re doing right now and you stay on this trajectory, you got 10.4 years.”

White clearly heeded the warning and went about turning his life around with a physical transformation, which now sees him sporting a six-pack.

While a number of notable figures and fans took to social media to praise White’s physical turnaround following the health scare, not everyone is convinced that it was accomplished naturally.

White Shuts Down Steroid Accuser

In the comments section, one user accused the UFC president of taking steroids. That allegation comes at a time when the promotion’s biggest star, Conor McGregor, is embroiled in controversy following a report that revealed he’s yet to be tested by USADA in 2022.

Not one to take what he brands as falsification lightly — as a post about Mark Zuckerberg ‘renting’ out the UFC Apex showed — White hit back.

After suggesting that the allegation says a lot about the person, White once again reiterated the impact that 10X Health Systems has had on his health and life.

“the douche who said steroids is the type of person u can’t help. 10X health system is incredible and has changed my life,” White responded.

White believes his work with the company has significantly extended his life beyond the initial troubling diagnosis. And with that, he can stay at the helm of the UFC ship for a lot longer.

What do you make of Dana White’s physical transformation?