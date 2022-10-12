Wilder Reveals Discussions For Ngannou Megafight

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has revealed that discussions have taken place over a potential megafight with UFC titleholder Francis Ngannou.

Talk of a boxing appearance for “The Predator,” who’s held gold inside the Octagon since March 2021, has long existed. Having aspired to enter the ring early in his combat sports career, the Cameroonian wants to be afforded the opportunity to do so while he competes on MMA’s biggest stage.

With that, rumors of a collision between WBC and The Ring champion Tyson Fury arose. They stepped up during the buildup to Ngannou’s successful title defense at UFC 270 this past January.

After the knockout artist’s victory over Ciryl Gane, which came during an ongoing contractual dispute with the UFC, “The Gypsy King” claimed that a crossover bout with Ngannou was being planned for a 2023 date in Las Vegas.

And following his own latest success in combat sports, a knockout of Dillian Whyte this past April, Fury stood alongside Ngannou in the ring. Both men appeared optimistic about a future collision, be it in boxing or some form of hybrid-rules bout.

Talk of the two heavyweight greats sharing the ring down the line has somewhat dwindled in recent times, especially with the Brit looking likely to face Derek Chisora in December before a unification match with Oleksandr Usyk next year.

However, another prominent heavyweight boxer is also open to giving Ngannou the boxing venture he desires — and even says discussions have taken place for him to do so.

Wilder On Ngannou Crossover Bout: ‘If It Makes Dollars, It Makes Sense’

Deontay Wilder, who hasn’t appeared in the squared circle since a second defeat to Fury last October in Las Vegas, is set to return to action this weekend. At Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, “The Bronze Bomber” will thrown down with 2006 European Championship silver medalist Robert Helenius.

Ahead of his comeback, Wilder spoke to The Insider. The 36-year-old Alabama native, who’s been training at the UFC Performance Institute and made appearances on Dana White‘s Contender Series in recent times, expressed his willingness to throw down with the MMA leader’s heavyweight king.

Wilder even revealed that discussions have taken place with his manager and PBC chief Al Haymon, who supported talk of the crossover match.

“It was mentioned to me before, and Al agreed,” Wilder said. “There’s the old saying, ‘If it makes dollars, it makes sense.’ And he agreed as well… I think that would be an intriguing fight, and it would be a fight that would bring a lot of interest.”

When first discussing his boxing ambitions, Ngannou name-dropped Wilder as one of his desired opponents in the ring. With that, it seems likely that “The Predator” would also green-light the bout from his side.

For now, though, Wilder will look to rebound following consecutive losses to Fury by snapping Helenius’ three-fight win streak.

From there, it appears he’ll have a close eye on the continuing uncertainty surrounding Ngannou’s future UFC status.

Would you like to see Francis Ngannou face Deontay Wilder?