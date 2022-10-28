Woman Convicted For Harassing Former UFC Fighter Akman

A woman in Sweden was recently convicted for harassing former UFC fighter Rostem Akman over a period of several years.

According to Swedish MMA website Kimura (h/t Front Kick for the translation) the unnamed woman first met Akman in 2019 when she started boxing training. The harassment began not long after when the woman started contacting the fighter’s relatives and a number of martial arts gyms to accuse him of sexually harassing her.

The findings from a Swedish court also detail how the woman sent Akman a number of offensive and concerning messages, some of which included pictures of weapons along with threats of physical harm.

Akman reported the woman to law enforcement three times, and the harassment finally ceased in January 2022.

After the case was taken to court, the woman was convicted for slander, threat and harassment. In addition to a fine of 20,000 Swedish Krona (SEK), the woman has also been ordered to pay Akman an additional 10,000 SEK for damages.

Akman Joined The UFC In 2019

Akman made his pro MMA debut in 2017 following a lengthy amateur career where he went 14-2 over a span of three years.

A 5-0 start to his pro career with five finishes was enough for the UFC to sign “Kurdimus Prime” when the promotion came to Sweden for a Fight Night card headlined by Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith in 2019.

After losing a unanimous decision to Sergey Khandozhko, Akman suffered another decision loss just a few months later when he fought Jake Matthews at UFC 243 in Australia. The 0-2 run spelled the end of the Swede’s UFC tenure, who went on to compete once for Cage Warriors where he was finished by current UFC welterweight Ian Machado Garry in the second round.

Akman last competed in April of this year at Cage Fight Series 10 in Graz, Austria. The 30-year-old was defeated by Romanian Andreeas Blinder via strikes for his fourth-straight loss.

