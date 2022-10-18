Woodley: Mentoring Usman & Covington Affected My Performance

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has an interesting theory about some of his more lackluster performances in the promotion.

Before he was boxing the likes of Jake Paul, Woodley was one of the best fighters in the world, claiming the 170lb belt and defending it multiple times. Ultimately, he ended his run with the promotion with four straight defeats after dropping his belt to Kamaru Usman, making the move to boxing and acting.

Tyron Woodley Mentored His Foes

It has been well documented that Tyron Woodley did not look like his best self in many of the last fights of his UFC career, in particular his bouts with Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. He has previously cited his extracurricular activities as being to blame for a lack of motivation, but he recently offered another reason while speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie.

Woodley explained that he was not as motivated heading into the fights because he was having trouble getting himself fired up. One of the reasons he gave for that, at least for the Usman and Covington bouts, was the fact that he apparently provided mentorship to both men, which left him unable to look past that to perform at his best.

“I wasn’t training any less, I wasn’t any less focused. Maybe not as motivated, just because the bullshit, it didn’t even make my temperature rise. Most guys I was fighting, like Usman and Colby, I mentored those guys. I’ve got the text messages to prove it. ‘How should I do this, and who should I fight, and how does it feel to be a champion?’ These guys was like my pupils at one point in time. So the threat of fighting never really made my stomach bubble. I was going through the motions for a minute,” Woodley said.

This is certainly an interesting explanation from Tyron Woodley as to why he was not performing optimally against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. That said, even though he has shown more signs of life in his other fights since then, he still has yet to earn a win since holding UFC gold.

