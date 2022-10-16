Woodley Demanded Red-Carpet Treatment At Cobra Kai Premiere

Tyron Woodley may not have been the star of the show in his appearance in Cobra Kai, but he still demanded high class treatment.

Former UFC welterweight champion Woodley joined the cast of the hit Netflix show Cobra Kai, as an instructor for the titular dojo in season 5. While he revealed that many of his scenes were left on the cutting-room floor, he was a part of several action set pieces and vital moments during the season.

Tyron Woodley Demanded The Red Carpet

While Tyron Woodley was by no means the biggest character in the ensemble cast of Cobra Kai season 5, he was also significantly more than an extra. As such, he wanted to be treated with the respect that he felt he deserves.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Woodley revealed that he was almost forced out of an opportunity for a red-carpet experience during the premier of the show. However, he made sure to soak up all the limelight he could, making sure he got to make the walk.

“It was a great time, and I’m just really happy for the turnout. I went to the premier. They was trying to act like I wasn’t gonna get on the carpet. I’m like, ‘Uh, yes I am, excuse me. I may not be Ralph Macchio, or goddamn Johnny, but y’all gonna let me on this carpet.’ I’m the one that’s the real martial artist out of all of them,” Woodley said, flashing a new cobra tattoo on his bicep.

No Cobrai Kai spoilers here, but you really need to hand it to Tyron Woodley for his performance in Cobra Kai. Hopefully, he can get his fingers on a return in season 6, as well as future acting roles.

