Former ‘World’s Strongest Man’ Booked For MMA Return

In what’s arguably the biggest fight in KSW history, former World’s Strongest Man Mariusz Pudzianowski will face Mamed Khalidov at KSW 77.

Pudzianowski and Khalidov will fight in a heavyweight main event at KSW 77 on Dec. 17 in Gliwice, PL. KSW Bantamweight Champion Sebastian Przybysz will defend his title in a trilogy against Jakub Wiklacz in the co-main event.

Pudzianowski returns following a ‘Knockout of the Night’ winner against Michael Materla at KSW 70 back in May. He has won five straight fights since a leg injury suffered against Szymon Kolecki in March 2019.

Pudzianowski won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2008 in Charleston, WV. He’s had a successful MMA career after making the full-time move from bodybuilding, accumulating a 17-7 record since making his professional debut in 2009.

The matchup between Pudzianowski and Khalidov is ‘the most expensive fight in European MMA history’, according to fans and pundits.

Mariusz Pudzianowski Vs. Mamed Khalidov Tabbed As ‘Most Expensive European MMA Fight’

KSW

Earlier in his MMA career, Pudzianowski faced former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia at a Moosin MMA event in May 2010.

Pudzianowski will face a KSW legend in Khalidov, a former KSW two-division champion who is looking to get back on track after a loss to Roberto Soldić last December. He’s lost four of his last five fights.

Khalidov re-claimed the KSW middleweight title over Scott Askham at KSW 55 before losing it to Soldić. The KSW 77 clash with Pudzianowski will be his first fight at heavyweight.

Fans eager to watch the fight between Pudzianowski and Khalidov can tune in at KSWTV.com or live at Viaplay.

