Fighters React To Yan Outworking Dern At UFC Vegas 61

Yan Xiaonan announced herself as a women’s strawweight contender with a gutsy victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61 tonight.

The main event bout saw jiu-jitsu specialist Dern not surprisingly implement a gameplan of taking Yan to the ground. And the Brazilian successfully did so throughout the fight, at one point even flattening the Chinese out and battering her from on top.

But as the fight went on, the momentum shifted in favor of Xiaonan, who successfully fended off several submission attempts and caused trouble for Dern with some crisp striking. In the end, the 33-year-old Yan did enough to convince two of the three judges, taking home a majority decision win.

The victory sees Xiaonan snap a two-fight losing streak, which included defeats to Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez. The Chinese had previously been on a six-fight win streak which commenced on her UFC debut in 2017.

Having defeated the #5 strawweight Dern, we can expect the #14 ranked Yan to surge through the division’s rankings in the coming days.

You can catch the highlights of the main event below.

WHAT. A. FIGHT 👏



Who do you think leaves #UFCVegas61 with the W? pic.twitter.com/CFBMBjovRe — UFC (@ufc) October 2, 2022

WHAT. A. FIGHT 👏



Who do you think leaves #UFCVegas61 with the W? pic.twitter.com/CFBMBjovRe — UFC (@ufc) October 2, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Yan Xiaonan’s victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61.

Great win for Yan #ufcvegas61 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) October 2, 2022

Amazing performance by these two ladies 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #UFCVegas61 — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 2, 2022

Amazing fight ladies! #UFCVegas61 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Marina Rodriguez MMA (@wmmarz) October 2, 2022

Think that was the right scorecard, good scrap, dern was closer to finishing the fight but yan won 3 rounds 💯 #UFCVegas61 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 2, 2022

They’re lettin Mark Zuckerberg pick the winner tonight — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 2, 2022

You Next champ https://t.co/cZAIeo1djT — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 2, 2022

Yep Dern tortured her in R2 https://t.co/uhf6r1baKD — Funky (@Benaskren) October 2, 2022

Yan getting busy #UFCVegas61 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) October 2, 2022

This is such a fun fight #ufcvegas — Pannie Kianzad UFC (@PannieKianzad) October 2, 2022

Jiu Jitsu class in the 2nd round @MackenzieDern 🇧🇷🥋#UFCVegas61 — Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) October 2, 2022

Tecia might kick my ass for this one 🤷🏽‍♀️😂 but I’m a fan of @MackenzieDern her ground game continues to amaze me! @ufc — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) October 2, 2022

3-1 Yan. Dern needs a finish! #UFCVegas61 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 2, 2022

Great fight, just gonna throw it out there that I still felt like I beat Xiaonan Yan when we fought, but she looked much improved tonight. Dern is dangerous af, great job ladies. #OnlySlightlySaltyAnge #UFCVegas61 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 2, 2022

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Results & Highlights

What’s your reaction to Xiaonan Yan’s majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61?