Fighters React To Yan Outworking Dern At UFC Vegas 61

Yan Xiaonan announced herself as a women’s strawweight contender with a gutsy victory over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61 tonight.
The main event bout saw jiu-jitsu specialist Dern not surprisingly implement a gameplan of taking Yan to the ground. And the Brazilian successfully did so throughout the fight, at one point even flattening the Chinese out and battering her from on top.
But as the fight went on, the momentum shifted in favor of Xiaonan, who successfully fended off several submission attempts and caused trouble for Dern with some crisp striking. In the end, the 33-year-old Yan did enough to convince two of the three judges, taking home a majority decision win.
The victory sees Xiaonan snap a two-fight losing streak, which included defeats to Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez. The Chinese had previously been on a six-fight win streak which commenced on her UFC debut in 2017.
Having defeated the #5 strawweight Dern, we can expect the #14 ranked Yan to surge through the division’s rankings in the coming days.
