Mighty Mouse: Yan/O’Malley Winner Should Not Receive Title Shot

The UFC 280 bout between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley could earn either man a title shot, but a former champion thinks that isn’t right.

There is an important bantamweight fight brewing that could have title-shot implications. UFC 280 will see contenders Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley facing off on the main card. Both fighters believe a win could put them in line for the winner of the fight between champion Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw which is happening on the same card. One man who has been at the top of the division thinks that is not the way to go.

Sean O’Malley is coming into his fight with Yan ranked eleventh but is hoping to jump the line by knocking out the number one Yan. He is a popular fighter and the UFC could consider rewarding him with a title shot because of his drawing power. This is common in the UFC, the biggest stars get the biggest shots.

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson Feels Another Man Is Worthy Of A Title Shot

Demetrious Johnson was the champ at 125 pounds for many years. He has seen the inner workings of the UFC and knows how they operate. He feels that neither Yan nor O’Malley deserve a title shot with a win and would rather see the UFC give it to someone else. He spoke about this in an interview with Helen Yee.

“So I’m gonna play matchmaker right now Petr Yan beats Sugar, if Petr Yan, and this is me I’m a hardcore, I don’t care about the numbers, I don’t care about the f–king money right? But I think if Petr Yan and Sugar Sean O’Malley, whoever wins that bout, they need to fight Chito Vera, right?” he explained. “Because Chito Vera beat Sugar Sean O’Malley even though was a disqualification or not disqualification but an injury Chito Vera deserves a title shot.”

via UFC.com

Marlon “Chito” Vera has been waiting in the wings for a title shot as well. He recently defeated former champion Dominick Cruz and is ranked fifth in the division. He has won four in a row, but those wins were all over top opponents. Johnson feels the shot is his for the taking or at least a title eliminator bout.

“Chito Vera’s on a five-fight, six-fight win streak. What’s that point of him getting all these win streaks if they’re not gonna give him a title shot?” he said. “So I think that man deserves a title shot. So I think if they’re thinking like, ‘Oh we should give Petr Yan or Suger Sean O’Malley a title shot. If you’re not gonna give it to Chito Vera, at least give Chito Vera the opportunity to fight those guys to earn your guys’ respect to get a title shot.”

The bantamweight division will be a much clearer picture following UFC 280. The championship bout will be over and the winner of Yan vs. O’Malley will be revealed. In the meantime, Vera can only watch and wait.

