Yusuff: Dern Wasn’t Supposed To Talk About Zuckerberg At The APEX

Sodiq Yusuff says he can keep a secret, unlike some other fighters.

Last week the UFC held a Fight Night event in the UFC APEX arena in Las Vegas. Leading up to the event all things seemed normal until Tuesday of fight week when the UFC began to warn media members that they would not be able to attend the event.

Later. it was announced that fans and all other people would not be allowed in either. Rumors began to fly but nobody really knew why the event was closed to the public.

Sodiq Yusuff Claims All Fighters Knew About Mark Zuckerberg Renting Out the UFC APEX

On media day the fighters were asked about the reason for the secrecy and privacy surrounding the event, and only one fighter gave an answer. Mackenzie Dern let it slip that Mark Zuckerberg had rented out the entire arena for his own private viewing.

Dana White later denied her claim, and MMA reporter Ariel Helwani shared that the UFC had invited Zuckerberg to the private viewing. Now, it has come out that all the fighters knew about Zuckerberg’s impending arrival all along. Yusuff explained in an interview with Sportskeeda.

“But a lot of us kinda knew, there was rumors going around that it was Mark Zuckerberg,” he said. “I don’t think Mackenzie Dern was supposed to say that at the press conference. She was definitely not supposed to say that, but I think every fighter knew. It’s just we also knew we weren’t supposed to say something.”

According to Yusuff, the fighters were warned before the fight that their family would not be allowed in but it was assumed that they do not mention the reasons publicly.

“I found out since I got there. Like, Tuesday,” he said. “Because I think they were already starting to tell people, ‘You can’t bring family and friends’. We knew from the get-go. It was just, once Mackenzie said something about Mark and then Dana had to deny it. Then it was like, ‘Oh okay, what’s really going on?'”

Yusuff got the win that night in a first-round submission over Don Shainis, right in front of Zuckerberg, however, it was a shame if loved ones could not be cage side to watch.

