Fighters React To Mark Zuckerberg’s Ringside Appearance At UFC Vegas 61

Mark Zuckerberg was an unavoidable presence at UFC Vegas 61 last night.
The Meta CEO looked to be having a blast as he watched the event ringside while flanked by his wife, Priscilla, and none other than UFC President Dana White. Zuckerberg’s appearance only fueled rumors that the billionaire had struck a deal with White to watch the event, along with his cohorts, as part of a private show.
The MMA sphere was sent into a frenzy of speculation during the week when it was revealed that neither media nor fans would be welcome at the Apex for UFC Vegas 61. After the theory surfaced that the reason was due to Zuckerberg renting out the facility, White vociferously labelled the claim as “total bullshit.”
Nevertheless, a fist-pumping Zuck appeared front and center in the best seat in the house at UFC Vegas 61. The Facebook creator and noted MMA fan was even treated to a backstage meet-and-greet with main event star Mackenzie Dern, who went on to lose to Yan Xiaonan by majority decision.
Zuckerberg’s appearance, of course, quickly went viral on social media, with fans and fighters sharing a range of reactions to the UFC’s wealthiest ever live spectator.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance at UFC Vegas 61.
