Fighters React To Mark Zuckerberg’s Ringside Appearance At UFC Vegas 61

Mark Zuckerberg was an unavoidable presence at UFC Vegas 61 last night.

The Meta CEO looked to be having a blast as he watched the event ringside while flanked by his wife, Priscilla, and none other than UFC President Dana White. Zuckerberg’s appearance only fueled rumors that the billionaire had struck a deal with White to watch the event, along with his cohorts, as part of a private show.

PHOTO: UFC

The MMA sphere was sent into a frenzy of speculation during the week when it was revealed that neither media nor fans would be welcome at the Apex for UFC Vegas 61. After the theory surfaced that the reason was due to Zuckerberg renting out the facility, White vociferously labelled the claim as “total bullshit.”

Nevertheless, a fist-pumping Zuck appeared front and center in the best seat in the house at UFC Vegas 61. The Facebook creator and noted MMA fan was even treated to a backstage meet-and-greet with main event star Mackenzie Dern, who went on to lose to Yan Xiaonan by majority decision.

Zuckerberg’s appearance, of course, quickly went viral on social media, with fans and fighters sharing a range of reactions to the UFC’s wealthiest ever live spectator.

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance at UFC Vegas 61.

Dana looks like a giant next to Zuck, at least double the head size https://t.co/eQLk6Ba9h7 — Funky (@Benaskren) October 2, 2022

People really think zuck rented a ufc card.. — Kevin Lee MTP (@MoTownPhenom) October 2, 2022

The best part about the ufc events live is the crowd going nutso like stay home bro wtf — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) October 2, 2022

Zuckermanberg Fighting Championships — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) October 2, 2022

Yes, who of us hasn’t bought out an entire arena to watch athletes bludgeon themselves while we can’t be bothered to be among the unwashed masses?

I’d say for most of us the lap of luxury involves buying brown mustard. https://t.co/nfxK0WhjaJ — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) October 2, 2022

That the UFC thinks this is a great marketing opportunity shows how out of touch they are.

I’m old enough to remember when the fighters were the main draw.

Not the promoter.

And certainly not a guest at the fights. https://t.co/nfxK0WhjaJ — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) October 2, 2022

Mark zuckerberg was like big foot tonight — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 2, 2022

Hit him with that Zuckerpunch and the crowd goes wild. #UFCVegas61 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 1, 2022

Me when a fan tells me they thought I got robbed. pic.twitter.com/srVR1Zftss — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 2, 2022

Somebody should call out Mark Zuckerberg to a fight in the @Meta verse #UFCVegas61 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 1, 2022

Had the @Facebook team at the Apex tonight for at @UFC. What a great group of people. They really enjoyed the fights and I could tell a lot of them train based on the questions they were asking. Thank you so much for coming.. — Reed Harris (@reedharrisufc) October 2, 2022

“We are living in a simulation” continues to be…happening. https://t.co/F1jYs286pR — Cody Gibson (@TheRenegade559) October 2, 2022

What’s your reaction to Mark Zuckerberg’s ringside appearance at UFC Vegas 61?