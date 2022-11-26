2022 PFL World Championship Results & Highlights: Pacheco Upsets Harrison

The 2022 PFL World Championship took place tonight from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, and MMA News is here to serve up all the results and highlights!
The event featured six championship bouts, with $1 million at stake in each contest. Make sure to check out our exclusive interview with two-time champion Kayla Harrison as well as our interview with her opponent, Larissa Pacheco, who met in the main event of the PFL’s final event of the year.
Additionally, you can read up on our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, which featured the battle of the Moraeses: Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Mores. And finally, we compiled a guide of everything you needed to know before the PFL’s historic PPV event.
You can check out the full results from the 2022 PFL Championship World Championship below, as well as all of the best highlights from the night’s action.
Preliminary Card Highlights
Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Tom Graesser
Biaggio Ali Walsh kicked off the prelims of the 2022 PFL World Championship when he brutalized Tom Graesser in their amateur lightweight matchup.
Dakota Ditcheva def. Katherine Corogenes
Dakota Ditcheva earned her second first-round finish in as many fights for PFL when she hurt Katherine Corogenes with a knee before ending things with punches.
Natan Schulte def. Jeremy Stephens
After Jeremy Stephens escaped a few submissions attempts in the first round, Natan Schulte took thing right back to the ground in the second round and forced a tap from “Lil’ Heathen.”
Sheymon Moraes def. Marlon Moraes
Marlon Moraes’ PFL debut appeared to be going well until Sheymon Moraes caught the 34-year-old with a combination in the third round and finished things off with hammer fists.
PPV Main Card Highlights
Rob Wilkinson def. Omari Akhmedov
Rob Wilkinson capped off a tremendous first year in PFL by defeating Omar Akhmedov to earn his fourth-straight stoppage win and claim the 2022 PFL light heavyweight championship.
Sadibou Sy def. Dilano Taylor
It wasn’t the most action-packed title fight, but Sadibou Sy was able to use his length and kicking game to continually frutrate Dilano Taylor and earn a clear unanimous decision to win the 2022 PFL welterweight championship.
Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Stevie Ray
Olivier Aubin-Mercier landed the most devastating punch of his entire career to floor Stevie Ray and capture the 2022 PFL lightweight title.
Aspen Ladd def. Julia Budd
Aspen Ladd had a successful debut in the PFL when she earned a hard-fought split decision over former Bellator champion Julia Budd.
Ante Delija def. Matheus Scheffel
Ante Delija came up short against Bruno Cappelozza in a bout for the 2021 PFL heavyweight title, but the Croatian needed less than a round to win the 2022 championship when he stopped Matheus Scheffel.
Brendan Loughnane def. Bubba Jenkins
Brendan Loughnane put on a tremendous performance against Bubba Jenkins that culminated with him stopping the American in the fourth round to claim PFL’s 2022 featherweight title.
Larissa Pacheco def. Kayla Harrison
Larissa Pacheco entered her third matchup with Kayla Harrison as a massive underdog, but the Brazilian scored the upset with a unanimous decision and walked away as the 2022 PFL women’s lightweight champion.
Pay-Per-View Main Card
Women’s Lightweight Championship Final: Larissa Pacheco def. Kayla Harrison via Unanimous Decision (48-47×3)
Featherweight Championship Final: Brendan Loughnane def. Bubba Jenkins via TKO (Knee and Punches): R4, 2:38
Heavyweight Championship Final: Ante Delija def. Matheus Scheffel via TKO (Punches): R1, 2:50
Women’s Featherweight Bout: Aspen Ladd def. Julia Budd via Split Decision (29-28 Ladd x2, 29-28 Budd)
Lightweight Championship Final: Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Stevie Ray via KO (Right Hook): R2, 4:40
Welterweight Championship Final: Sadibou Sy def. Dilano Taylor via Unanimous Decision (49-46×3)
Light Heavyweight Championship Final: Rob Wilkinson def. Omari Akhmedov via TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage): R2, 5:00
Preliminary Card
Featherweight Bout: Sheymon Moraes def. Marlon Moraes via TKO (Punches): R3, 0:58
Lightweight Bout: Natan Schulte def. Jeremy Stephens via Submission (Arm Triangle Choke): R2: 1:32
Welterweight Bout: Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Gleison Tibau via Unanimous Decision (30-27×3)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Dakota Ditcheva def. Katherine Corogenes via TKO (Punches): R1, 4:20
Amateur Lightweight Bout: Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Tom Graesser via KO (Right Cross): R1, 0:45