2022 PFL World Championship Results & Highlights: Pacheco Upsets Harrison

The 2022 PFL World Championship took place tonight from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, and MMA News is here to serve up all the results and highlights!

The event featured six championship bouts, with $1 million at stake in each contest. Make sure to check out our exclusive interview with two-time champion Kayla Harrison as well as our interview with her opponent, Larissa Pacheco, who met in the main event of the PFL’s final event of the year.

Additionally, you can read up on our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, which featured the battle of the Moraeses: Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Mores. And finally, we compiled a guide of everything you needed to know before the PFL’s historic PPV event.

You can check out the full results from the 2022 PFL Championship World Championship below, as well as all of the best highlights from the night’s action.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Tom Graesser

Biaggio Ali Walsh kicked off the prelims of the 2022 PFL World Championship when he brutalized Tom Graesser in their amateur lightweight matchup.

THIS IS OVER! Biaggio Ali Walsh gets it done in the 1st round!



THIS IS OVER! Biaggio Ali Walsh gets it done in the 1st round!

Dakota Ditcheva def. Katherine Corogenes

Dakota Ditcheva earned her second first-round finish in as many fights for PFL when she hurt Katherine Corogenes with a knee before ending things with punches.

ROCKET RIGHT HAND FROM DAKOTA FOR THE WIN! 🚀



ROCKET RIGHT HAND FROM DAKOTA FOR THE WIN! 🚀

Natan Schulte def. Jeremy Stephens

After Jeremy Stephens escaped a few submissions attempts in the first round, Natan Schulte took thing right back to the ground in the second round and forced a tap from “Lil’ Heathen.”

Natan Schulte gets the job done in the 2nd round!



Natan Schulte gets the job done in the 2nd round!

Sheymon Moraes def. Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes’ PFL debut appeared to be going well until Sheymon Moraes caught the 34-year-old with a combination in the third round and finished things off with hammer fists.

SHEYMON MORAES SPOILS MARLON'S PFL DEBUT WITH A TKO!



SHEYMON MORAES SPOILS MARLON'S PFL DEBUT WITH A TKO!

PPV Main Card Highlights

Rob Wilkinson def. Omari Akhmedov

Rob Wilkinson capped off a tremendous first year in PFL by defeating Omar Akhmedov to earn his fourth-straight stoppage win and claim the 2022 PFL light heavyweight championship.

This is how you open up a PPV!



This is how you open up a PPV!

ITS A WAR INSIDE @HuluTheaterMSG! CROWD IS ON THEIR FEET! LETS GOOOOOOOO!



ITS A WAR INSIDE @HuluTheaterMSG! CROWD IS ON THEIR FEET! LETS GOOOOOO!

🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 ROB WILKINSON IS YOUR 2022 PFL LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION!



🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 ROB WILKINSON IS YOUR 2022 PFL LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION!

Sadibou Sy def. Dilano Taylor

It wasn’t the most action-packed title fight, but Sadibou Sy was able to use his length and kicking game to continually frutrate Dilano Taylor and earn a clear unanimous decision to win the 2022 PFL welterweight championship.

Highlights from the 1st round of Sy vs Taylor! We go to round 2!



Highlights from the 1st round of Sy vs Taylor! We go to round 2!

For the 1st time tonight, we go to the Championship rounds.



For the 1st time tonight, we go to the Championship rounds.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Stevie Ray

Olivier Aubin-Mercier landed the most devastating punch of his entire career to floor Stevie Ray and capture the 2022 PFL lightweight title.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier investing in the low kick early.



Olivier Aubin-Mercier investing in the low kick early.

Stevie Ray starts strong in the 2nd round getting OAM's back after a SLAM!



Stevie Ray starts strong in the 2nd round getting OAM's back after a SLAM!

Olivier Aubin-Mercier is the 2022 PFL lightweight champion 👏 #PFLWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/AjcEnRprTy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 26, 2022

CANADA HAS A NEW WORLD CHAMPION! OLIVIER AUBIN-MERCIER IS A WORLD CHAMP! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦



CANADA HAS A NEW WORLD CHAMPION! OLIVIER AUBIN-MERCIER IS A WORLD CHAMP! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦

Aspen Ladd def. Julia Budd

Aspen Ladd had a successful debut in the PFL when she earned a hard-fought split decision over former Bellator champion Julia Budd.

Aspen Ladd gets Julia down and immediately takes the back!



Aspen Ladd gets Julia down and immediately takes the back!

We head to the 3rd Round of Ladd vs Budd!



We head to the 3rd Round of Ladd vs Budd!

Aspen Ladd picks up W in her PFL Debut!



Aspen Ladd picks up W in her PFL Debut!

Ante Delija def. Matheus Scheffel

Ante Delija came up short against Bruno Cappelozza in a bout for the 2021 PFL heavyweight title, but the Croatian needed less than a round to win the 2022 championship when he stopped Matheus Scheffel.

REDEMPTION FOR ANTE DELIJA! HE IS NOW THE 2022 PFL HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION!



REDEMPTION FOR ANTE DELIJA! HE IS NOW THE 2022 PFL HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION!

Ante Delija is mobbed by Croatian fans after his winning the #PFLWorldChampionship 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/q5OG2qhUFu — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 26, 2022

Brendan Loughnane def. Bubba Jenkins

Brendan Loughnane put on a tremendous performance against Bubba Jenkins that culminated with him stopping the American in the fourth round to claim PFL’s 2022 featherweight title.

BRENDAN LOUGHNANE HAS DONE IT! HE IS THE 2022 PFL FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION!!!!!! #ANDNOW



BRENDAN LOUGHNANE HAS DONE IT! HE IS THE 2022 PFL FEATHERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION!!!!!! #ANDNOW

Larissa Pacheco def. Kayla Harrison

Larissa Pacheco entered her third matchup with Kayla Harrison as a massive underdog, but the Brazilian scored the upset with a unanimous decision and walked away as the 2022 PFL women’s lightweight champion.

Larissa Pacheco finding her range and letting her hands go!



Larissa Pacheco finding her range and letting her hands go!

Larissa Pacheco battles back with her own crafty grappling!



Larissa Pacheco battles back with her own crafty grappling!

Pay-Per-View Main Card

Women’s Lightweight Championship Final: Larissa Pacheco def. Kayla Harrison via Unanimous Decision (48-47×3)

Featherweight Championship Final: Brendan Loughnane def. Bubba Jenkins via TKO (Knee and Punches): R4, 2:38

Heavyweight Championship Final: Ante Delija def. Matheus Scheffel via TKO (Punches): R1, 2:50

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Aspen Ladd def. Julia Budd via Split Decision (29-28 Ladd x2, 29-28 Budd)

Lightweight Championship Final: Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Stevie Ray via KO (Right Hook): R2, 4:40

Welterweight Championship Final: Sadibou Sy def. Dilano Taylor via Unanimous Decision (49-46×3)

Light Heavyweight Championship Final: Rob Wilkinson def. Omari Akhmedov via TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage): R2, 5:00

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Sheymon Moraes def. Marlon Moraes via TKO (Punches): R3, 0:58

Lightweight Bout: Natan Schulte def. Jeremy Stephens via Submission (Arm Triangle Choke): R2: 1:32

Welterweight Bout: Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Gleison Tibau via Unanimous Decision (30-27×3)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Dakota Ditcheva def. Katherine Corogenes via TKO (Punches): R1, 4:20

Amateur Lightweight Bout: Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Tom Graesser via KO (Right Cross): R1, 0:45