2022 PFL World Championship Live Results & Highlights

The 2022 PFL World Championship takes place tonight from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, and MMA News is here to serve up all the results and highlights!

There will be six championship bouts, with $1 million at stake in each contest. As you brace for the exciting season finale to the 2022 PFL season, you can watch our exclusive interview with two-time champion Kayla Harrison as well as our interview with her opponent, Larissa Pacheco.

Additionally, you can read up on our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, which features the battle of the Moraeses: Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Mores. And finally, we’ve compiled a guide of everything you need to know before the PFL’s historic PPV event.

The weigh-in results took place last night, and you can view the full results here. Below you’ll find the full lineup for tonight’s event.

Be sure to check back right here for live results and highlights for the 2022 PFL World Championship as they come in!

PPV Lineup (8:00 PM ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Women’s Lightweight Championship Final: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Featherweight Championship Final: Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins

Lightweight Championship Final: Stevie Ray vs. O. Aubin-Mercier

Light Heavyweight Championship Final: Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson

Heavyweight Championship Final: Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Welterweight Championship Final: Dilano Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy

Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET, ESPN+)