What To Know Ahead Of The 2022 PFL World Championship

The 2022 PFL World Championship takes place this Friday from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

There will be six championship bouts, with $1 million at stake in each contest. As the hours tick closer to this historic PFL event, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know ahead of the promotion’s first ever PPV.

Additionally, be sure to watch our exclusive interview with two-time champion Kayla Harrison ahead of the big event along with our interview with her opponent, Larissa Pacheco.

2022 PFL World Championship Pre-Fight Guide

2022 PFL Results

Did you miss any of the PFL events this year? You can catch up on all the events that led to Friday’s season finale with all of this year’s results and highlights below.

Best Of The 2022 PFL Season

You can view the biggest and best moments from the 2022 PFL season right here. You can also relive some of the best fights of the year in full right here.

Inside Look At PFL 2022 Championship Fighters

The PFL’s YouTube channel has released a Vlog Series for the 2022 PFL World Championship, which you can view here.

Pre-Fight Press Conference

You can hear directly from tomorrow’s championship roster below with a full replay of the pre-fight press conference.

Weigh-In Results

The 2022 PFL World Championship weigh-in results will take place tomorrow morning, Thursday, November 24, 2022. You can follow along right here on MMA News for the live results as they come in.

2022 PFL World Championship Viewing Information

Fans in the US can view the preliminary card on ESPN+ beginning at 5:30 PM ET. The pay-per-view will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV.

UK fans can view the event on Channel 4.

How Much Does It Cost?

The PPV portion of the card is available for the price of $49.99.

2022 PFL World Championship Fight Card

USA TODAY SPorts

You can view the full fight card for the 2022 PFL World Championship event below.

PPV (8:00 PM ET)

Women’s Lightweight Championship Final: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Featherweight Championship Final: Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins

Lightweight Championship Final: Stevie Ray vs. O. Aubin-Mercier

Light Heavyweight Championship Final: Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson

Heavyweight Championship Final: Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Welterweight Championship Final: Dilano Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy

Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET)

Sheymon Moraes vs. Marlon Moraes

Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Katherine Corogenes

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser

PFL Schedule

The 2022 PFL World Championship will serve as the promotion’s final event of the year. The PFL has yet to announce details about the 2023 PFL schedule, but we’ll post the information on upcoming events when it becomes available.

Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com on Friday for live results and highlights of the 2022 PFL World Championship, headlined by Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco!