Israel Adesanya Shares Haunting Plans For Alex Pereira

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya not only wants to get revenge against Alex Pereira but to do so in spectacular fashion.

Adesanya will face his two-time Glory Kickboxing nemesis Pereira in the UFC 281 headliner on Saturday. He returns following a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

While Adesanya has defended the middleweight throne, Pereira has been on the fast track toward knocking him off of it. Pereira has won three-straight fights to begin his UFC tenure, including a recent knockout of Sean Strickland.

Ahead of their middleweight clash, Adesanya has compared Pereira’s pre-fight antics to that of his former rival Paulo Costa. “The Last Stylebender,” often a showman as he walks to the Octagon to compete, could potentially have something special in store for Pereira.

Israel Adesanya Teases Dark Outcome Of Alex Pereira Fight

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Adesanya revealed whether or not he has any special plans for his walkout.

“Nah, not really. This is business. I feel like the way I handled the Costa fight as well, I just walked out there and just did my thing,” Adesanya said. “It was business as usual. But I’ll say I want to make this a horror movie. I want to keep that theme. I want to make this a horror movie.”

Adesanya then gave a frightening prophecy for how he wants his fight with Pereira to end.

“I want to be the first person he sees when he wakes up,” Adesanya envisioned. “I want to make sure I’m right in his line of sight so when he wakes up, he’s looking at me and then looking at the ref. I want to be the first person he sees when he wakes up. That’s how I see this fight going.

Adesanya had a dark theme for his walkout before his fight against Cannonier. He paid homage to WWE legend The Undertaker with a comparable walkout routine featuring a box with Cannonier’s name on it.

Adesanya will look to the right the wrongs of his Glory Kickboxing matches against Pereira. He lost a controversial decision to Pereira in 2016 before getting slept with a left hook in their rematch in 2017.

Adesanya has been criticized for his fight style over his recent bouts, but he’s promising an evocative show in the Octagon against Pereira.

