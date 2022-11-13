MMA Fighters React To Alex Pereira’s TKO Of Israel Adesanya At UFC 281

Alex Pereira is the new UFC middleweight champ after earning a stunning late TKO of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 tonight.

The highly technical battle saw Adesanya take the advantage early, almost putting Pereira away at the end of the first round. The Nigerian then dominated the next few rounds, rocking Pereira and taking him down on several occasions.

But then in the final round, Pereira staged a remarkable come-from-behind win by unloading on Israel against the fence and getting the TKO.

Pereira is now middleweight champ after just four fights in the UFC and eight in total. It was his seventh successive victory, all but one of which have come via knockout. While for Israel, the loss is his first at middleweight and ends his championship reign that began in late 2019 and saw him make five defenses.

You can catch all the highlights of the main event below:

MMA Fighters React To Alex Pereira’s Title Win

Here’s what MMA Fighters had to say about Alex Pereira’s TKO of Israel Adesanya.

It’s already yours Champ, Congratulations! Incredibly happy for you and your team. 🙏🏾 🇧🇷 https://t.co/GGk1kOCsvx — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 13, 2022

Me and adesanya again

Let’s fucking go — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 13, 2022

Let me fight with this guy, 1 road finish him ⚔️✊🏼 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022

What a sad night 😭 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 13, 2022

Hey brother give me your white belt back please pic.twitter.com/Kl23NfzU34 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 13, 2022

BS I had to land 50 unanswered shots to get a stoppage, that was weak!!!#UFC281 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 13, 2022

Congrats to Alex, unlucky Izzy you’ll be back. 💪🏻 — D (@darrentill2) November 13, 2022

Called that shit!!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) November 13, 2022

Khamzat is a terrible matchup for alex — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

I’ll be back — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) November 13, 2022

Brazil has one more champ tonight! Congrats to pereira. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) November 13, 2022

Don’t book Pereira against a high level grappler, that may be an issue for him after watching round 3. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

Wow 🤯🤯🤯🤯 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 13, 2022

Serious now guys… im speechless 😶 — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) November 13, 2022

That was a great championship fight #UFC281 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) November 13, 2022

OMG!!!!!! Pereira by TKO

#UFC281 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) November 13, 2022

Wow wow wow!! That power even when he looked completely gassed 😳 — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) November 13, 2022

Wow 😯 amazing — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) November 13, 2022

