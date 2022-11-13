MMA Fighters React To Alex Pereira’s TKO Of Israel Adesanya At UFC 281

Alex Pereira is the new UFC middleweight champ after earning a stunning late TKO of Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 tonight.
The highly technical battle saw Adesanya take the advantage early, almost putting Pereira away at the end of the first round. The Nigerian then dominated the next few rounds, rocking Pereira and taking him down on several occasions.
But then in the final round, Pereira staged a remarkable come-from-behind win by unloading on Israel against the fence and getting the TKO.
Pereira is now middleweight champ after just four fights in the UFC and eight in total. It was his seventh successive victory, all but one of which have come via knockout. While for Israel, the loss is his first at middleweight and ends his championship reign that began in late 2019 and saw him make five defenses.
You can catch all the highlights of the main event below:
MMA Fighters React To Alex Pereira’s Title Win
Here’s what MMA Fighters had to say about Alex Pereira’s TKO of Israel Adesanya.
Do you think Israel Adesanya deserves an immediate rematch with Alex Pereira?