Alex Pereira Makes Big Claim About Khamzat Chimaev Fight Negotiations

UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira has responded to Khamzat Chimaev‘s callouts for a fight at UFC 283.

Pereira defeated Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 281, winning by fifth-round TKO. It was the third fight between the two after Pereira won back-to-back fights over him in Glory Kickboxing.

Pereira will likely face Adesanya in a title rematch at a later date. In the meantime, he has a willing challenger in the form of Chimaev, who has offered to fight him at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Pereira alleged that an offer had been made to face Chimaev but it didn’t come to fruition.

“Knowing that, [I] went to my manager and said, I had a hard weight cut. I can’t make the weight again right now. But I told the UFC to challenge him to fight me at UFC Rio,” Pereira said. “Chimaev didn’t want it.

“Let’s fight at light heavyweight…to avoid the weight cut. [But] he showed no interest.”

Khamzat Chimaev Responds To Alex Pereira’s Fight Claims

Chimaev didn’t take long to respond to Pereira on Instagram.

“WTF…I asked them about this fight in Brazil, fake belt fake Coach fake fighter,” Chimaev said.

UFC 283 is set to be headlined by the flyweight tetralogy between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. Other Brazilian stars such as Johnny Walker and Jéssica Andrade will also feature on the card.

Pereira has fought his entire MMA career at middleweight, although he’s arguably huge for the weight class. He could eventually move to light heavyweight in the future.

Chimaev has fought at welterweight for the majority of his UFC run, with his one middleweight fight coming against Gerald Meerschaert in 2020. He earned a first-round knockout inside the first half-minute of the bout.

If Chimaev wants a fight with Pereira, he appears to have an offer on the table to make it happen. Although, it won’t be for the middleweight title as he previously called for.

