Alex Pereira Offers Bet In Response To Schaub’s Khamzat Chimaev Claim

UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira has responded after former heavyweight Brendan Schaub backed Khamzat Chimaev to defeat the Brazilian.

Earlier this month, Pereira secured a quick rise to the top at 185 pounds, stopping two-time kickboxing rival Israel Adesanya in the final round of their UFC 281 headliner at Madison Square Garden.

While talk of an immediate rematch quickly surfaced, as did the middleweight title claims of welterweight star Chimaev, who’s been vocal about his desire to conquer multiple divisions during his time inside the Octagon.

This is my belt 😡😡😡

Let me fight @ufc — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022

And according to Schaub, a former fighter-turned-podcaster and comedian, he has a good chance of doing so while “Poatan” occupies the throne. During a podcast episode, Schaub even claimed that Chimaev would “beat the sh*t” out of Pereira.

While appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani this week, the reigning middleweight king hit back at “Big Brown.” After first responding to Chimaev’s calls to fight him in Brazil at UFC 283, laying out his willingness to meet the Chechen-born Swede at 205 pounds, Pereira offered Schaub a high-stakes bet on the matchup’s result.

“I’ll fight Chimaev in Rio at light heavyweight. Not a problem. Brendan Schaub… I think he was running his mouth,” Pereira said. “Brendan talked a lot of crap, saying that Chimaev would run (me) over, and blah, blah, blah. Also, he said that that he’ll be able to take (me) down in 30 seconds. So here’s the deal. I’ll fight Chimaev in Rio at 205.

“I propose to do a bet with Schaub. $50,000 if I beat Chimaev. Those $50,000 from both sides, we donate to kids in need. Also, $50,000 more that I don’t get taken down in 30 seconds, and we double those $50,000 to donate for the charity, too,” Pereira added. “Not only to Schaub, but Chimaev, too. If he wants to jump on the bet train, let’s bet.” (h/t Sportskeeda MMA)

Schaub Raises The Stakes On Pereira’s Bet

Schaub was quick to respond to Pereira’s wager, taking to Twitter to not only accept the bet, but to also raise the stakes for it.

In a post, the former UFC heavyweight called on the Brazilian to double the money to $100,000. He also clarified that he meant no “disrespect” with his comments surrounding a matchup with “Borz,” but just feels that it would strongly favor the current #3-ranked welterweight.

“I’m in. Let’s do 100k. Zero disrespect to the Champ,” Schaub wrote. “Amazing fighter. I just like the match up for @KChimaev”

I’m in. Let’s do 100k. Zero disrespect to the Champ. Amazing fighter. I just like the match up for @KChimaev https://t.co/g8EvcNpzPi — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) November 28, 2022

There’s no word yet on whether anything will come of Pereira and Chimaev’s respective remarks on a clash in Rio de Janeiro. According to the former, the welterweight star turned down the 205-pound offer, a claim branded as “fake” by Chimaev.

Following his latest triumph, it appeared as though the UFC was targeting a meeting between “Borz” and Colby Covington, but talk of that pairing has somewhat dwindled in recent months.

With that said, while he seemingly targeted success at welterweight first, perhaps Chimaev will alter his plans to test the largely unseen ground game of “Poatan” in 2023. If he were to succeed, one former fighter may receive a handsome sum…

Who do you think would fall on the right side of this wager, Alex Pereira or Brendan Schaub?