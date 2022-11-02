Alex Pereira’s Sister, Aline, Signs MMA Deal With LFA

Aline Pereira, the younger sister of UFC middleweight Alex Pereira, will make her professional MMA debut in LFA.

LFA announced the news of Pereira’s signing on Wednesday.

Pereira most recently challenged for the Glory Kickboxing super bantamweight title against Tiffany van Soest last year. She’s accumulated a 6-2 record in professional kickboxing stints in Glory and WGP Kickboxing.

Peralta earned wins over Crystal Lawson and Chommanee Sor Taehiran in Glory. Her TKO win over Lawson took just 59 seconds and featured three knockdowns.

Aline Pereira Hopes To Follow The Successful MMA Path Of Her Brother Alex

LFA is excited to announce that we have signed top prospect #AlinePereira. 🇧🇷



She is a #GLORY kickboxing star and the younger sister of the #UFC's next middleweight title challenger, former #GLORY champ-champ, and LFA great @AlexPereiraUFC. 💥#MMA#LFANation@UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/VTTXTg9YKH — LFA (@LFAfighting) November 2, 2022

Pereira will face former The Ultimate Fighter: 30 participant Helen Peralta at LFA 147 on November 18th. Peralta is also making her LFA debut after stints in Invicta FC and Cage Fury FC.

Aline is hoping to achieve similar success as her brother Alex. Following a one-off with LFA, Alex has won three in a row in the UFC and will challenge for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 281.

Aline could potentially be on the fast track to the UFC if she defeats Peralta at LFA 147. She may be a flyweight prospect to keep an eye on in the coming months.

