Watch: Alex Pereira’s Sister Aline Loses MMA Debut

Aline Pereira has lost her first pro-MMA bout.

Following the UFC title win by her big brother Alex Pereira, Aline Pereira was looking to follow in his footsteps. Following a kickboxing career, Pereira decided to make a path in MMA much like her brother. She had her first pro MMA bout this past weekend at LFA 147 but unfortunately for her, it did not end the way she had hoped.

ALINE PEREIRA GETS DROPPED pic.twitter.com/9NwdEveWYn — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 19, 2022

You can watch the bout in its entirety below.

Aline Pereira Has Lost Her First Professional MMA Bout

Pereira was defeated by Helen Peralta on the main card of the Legacy Fighting Alliance 147: Melo vs. Costa card. After knocking Pereira down during the bout, Peralta was ruled victorious by unanimous decision on the judge’s scorecards.

Pereira has had eight kickboxing bouts to her name, most recently a loss in Glory kickboxing. Her opponent Peralta came into the bout more experienced with a record of 7-3.

Much like her brother Alex who also lost his pro-MMA debut, Aline showed promise in the fight. Alex Pereira lost his MMA debut at Jungle Fights but when on to win the next seven including the recent TKO win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281.

Many think that the new champ was rushed into the title shot because of his history with Adesanya in kickboxing. He defeated him twice in the kickboxing ring and now once in the UFC Octagon.

Following the loss, she took to Instagram to send a short message to her family and friends. She wrote simply, “God has the best for me.”

Do you think Aline will be able to bounce back from her first MMA loss as her brother had?