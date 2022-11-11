Alexander Volkanovski Responds To Michael Chandler’s ‘Real Lightweight’ Comments

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski is looking forward to proving Michael Chandler wrong as a real force at 155lbs.

Volkanovski is expected to face UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev in a future super fight. The two teased the matchup after Makhachev’s win at UFC 280 and the two have been linked to a fight at UFC 284.

Volkanovski will move up to lightweight for the first time since his UFC debut. He’s fought at featherweight for the majority of his career with wins over the likes of Max Holloway, José Aldo, and Brian Ortega.

Chandler, a former lightweight title challenger, has given his thoughts on the Volkanovski/Makhachev matchup. While he understands the appeal, Chandler thinks Makhachev should take on a top lightweight contender before a super fight with Volkanovski.

Alexander Volkanovski Makes Case For Skipping The Line To LW Title Shot

During a recent press conference, Volkanovski responded to Chandler’s claim.

“Fair enough. I like Chandler, he’s an exciting guy and he has that wrestling factor. Obviously, you’ve got guys that have had shots at the title and were pretty unsuccessful, so it’s time for new blood anyway,” Volkanovski said. “I’m sure if he keeps winning he’s going to be right there away. Trust me, [Makhachev]’s gonna have big problems with me…he doesn’t need another lightweight to have problems.”

Chandler fought for the then-vacant lightweight title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262, losing via second-round TKO. He’ll face Dustin Poirier this Saturday at UFC 281 with a potential title shot on the line.

Volkanovski backed up Makhachev/Oliveira at UFC 280 after calling for the winner of the fight. While his backup services weren’t needed, he asserted himself as the next man to challenge Makhachev.

Chandler may have a point regarding the lightweight hierarchy, though Volkanovski’s standing as the pound-for-pound No. 1 arguably gives him the right to skip the line.

